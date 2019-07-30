Lawan announces chairmen, deputies of 69 committees

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday announced the chairmanship and vice chairmanship of the 69 standing committees of the Senate.

Lawan who announced the constitution of the panel at the plenary, named Sen Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano) as chairman of appropriations, Sen Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe) Marine Transport, Sen Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) Army, Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna) Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions, Sen Adedayo Adeyeye (APC, Ekiti) Media and Ibikunle Amosun (APC, Ogun) Capital Market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Sen Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi) Air Force, Rochas Okorocha (APC, Imo) Culture and Tourism, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC, Sokoto) Defence, Sen Sabo Mohammed Nakudu (APC, Jigawa) Petroleum (Downstream), former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP, Enugu) Environment, Sen Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi) Works and Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno) FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App