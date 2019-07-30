Breaking News
Lawan announces chairmen, deputies of 69 committees

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
New Senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan
Senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday announced the chairmanship and vice chairmanship of the 69 standing committees of the Senate.

Lawan who announced the constitution of the panel at the plenary, named Sen Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano) as chairman of appropriations, Sen Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe) Marine Transport, Sen Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) Army, Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna) Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions, Sen Adedayo Adeyeye (APC, Ekiti) Media and Ibikunle Amosun (APC, Ogun) Capital Market.

Others are Sen Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi) Air Force, Rochas Okorocha (APC, Imo) Culture and Tourism, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC, Sokoto) Defence, Sen Sabo Mohammed Nakudu (APC, Jigawa) Petroleum (Downstream), former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP, Enugu) Environment, Sen Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi) Works and Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno) FCT.

