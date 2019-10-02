  1. Home
Full List of 2019 MTV EMAs Nominees

By Opeyemi Kehinde, Lagos @kennysous Published Date
Leading Nominees for the 2019 MTV EMAs.
Leading Nominees for the 2019 MTV EMAs.

See the Full List of  2019 MTV EMAs Nominees below:

BEST AFRICA ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Prince Kaybee (South Africa)

TooFan (Toga)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande  –   Thank u, next

Billie Eilish    –   Bad guy

Lil Nas X     –  Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

ROSALÍA, J Balvin   –     Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift   –    ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

 

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

 

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande      –        7 rings

Billie Eilish    –      Bad guy

Lil Nas X        –         Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee      –    Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello  –  Señorita

 

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey   –     Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus    –   Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus –     Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

ROSALÍA, J Balvin   –      Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello  –    Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha  –    Call You Mine

 

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

 

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

 

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

 

BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

 

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

  1. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

 

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

 

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

 

BEST LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

 

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

 

BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA

 

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha   –      Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld     –    Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse   –       Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975      –    Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

Twenty one pilots     –   Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

