See the Full List of 2019 MTV EMAs Nominees below:
BEST AFRICA ACT
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY
Prince Kaybee (South Africa)
TooFan (Toga)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
READ ALSO: #2019MTVEMA: Burna Boy, Teni, Nasty C, others battle for Best African Act
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande – Thank u, next
Billie Eilish – Bad guy
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift – ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Billie Eilish – Bad guy
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey – Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
BEST NEW
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
- Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST LOOK
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha – Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld – Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse – Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975 – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
Twenty one pilots – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019