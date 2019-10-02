2019MTVEMA: Burna Boy, Teni, Nasty C, others battle for Best African Act

ADVERTISEMENT

MTV on Wednesday said nominations have opened for the “2019 MTV EMAs,” just as six top musicians from the African continent, including Burna Boy, Teni the entertainer and Nasty C battle for the Best African Act award category.

Daily Trust reports that the six music acts include BET Award winner, Burna Boy; BET Award nominee, Teni; South African rapper, Nasty C and hitmaker Prince Kaybee; Togo’s duo Toofan and Tanzanian musician, Harmonize. They were all nominated for the Best African Act category.

The “2019 MTV EMAs” will take place at the FIBES, Conference & Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain, and will broadcast live on MTV base (DStv channel 322 and GOtv channel 72) on Sunday, November 3 at 19:00 WAT.

Commenting on this year’s MTV EMAs, Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) and BET International, said: “The Best African Act at the 2019 MTV EMAs has been a powerful platform for elevating African talent and music since its inception.

“We are excited to reveal this year’s incredible group of nominees who are making waves in Africa and around the world.”

Globally, Ariana Grande leads with seven nods. Grande’s nominations include “Best Artist,” “Best Video” for her viral hit “thank you, next,” as well as “Best Song” alongside Shawn Mendes and EMA nominee newcomers, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, who all follow Grande with six nods each.

Latin American sensation J Balvin follows closely with five nominations including “Best Artist,” and Lizzo and Taylor Swift join the above contenders for “Best U.S. Act,” scoring four nods each.

“To tease this year’s nominees, MTV poured fans a “taste of Seville” with beautiful coffee art reveals.

“As a play on the traditional Spanish cortado, the nominees for “Best Artist,” “Best Video” and “Biggest Fans” were revealed via artistic foam cream visuals.

“The videos premiered across MTV’s global digital platforms and a coalition of media partners.

“Voting is now open at mtvema.com until November 2nd at 01:30am CAT, so fans can cast votes beginning today,” a statement from the organisers read.

It added that Ariana Grande (US), Taylor Swift (US), Ed Sheeran (UK & Ireland), Shawn Mendes (Canada) and Burna Boy (Africa) are among those nominated for Best Act in their respective home regions.

Below is the complete list of the 2019 MTV EMAs nominees:

FULL LIST OF 2019 MTV EMAS NOMINEES

BEST AFRICA ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Prince Kaybee (South Africa)

TooFan (Toga)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – Thank u, next

Billie Eilish – Bad guy

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift – ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Billie Eilish – Bad guy

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey – Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha – Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld – Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse – Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975 – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

Twenty one pilots – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

