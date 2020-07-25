Former AGF Abdul-Razaq’s death, ‘end of most significant era’

ADVERTISEMENT

The National President of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, Aliyu O. Uthman has described the death of Northern Nigerian first lawyer, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho as a big loss to the people of Ilorin Emirate.

The IEDPU National President said the passage of Alhaji AbdulRazaq was the end of a most significant era in the annals of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State and Nigeria.

He said Alhaji AbdulRazaq was a phenomenal figure in the march to greatness of Ilorin Emirate in many ways. “He was one of those who actually placed Ilorin Emirate in the sociopolitical and educational maps of Nigeria over many decades ago”, it said.

The IEDPU president stated that Alhaji AbdulRazaq was not only the first University graduate produced by Ilorin Emirate but also the first learned gentleman produced by the entire Northern Nigeria ,a feat he recalled that great son of Ilorin Emirate recorded in February, 1955.

He commended what he called the glittering patriotism of the late foremost nationalist who was also the first ambassador, the pioneer Federal Minister and first Honourable Commissioner produced by Ilorin Emirate, which saw him establishing the famous Government High School, which he named Ilorin College, Ilorin, in 1967, as the first private secondary school in Kwara State.

Alhaji Uthman thanked Allah for giving the late elder statesman long life, sound health and impeccable wisdom throughout his over 9 eventful decades on the surface of the earth, saying that history would never forget him.

He condoled the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Dr. Muhammad Alimi AbdulRazaq as well as the entire members of his family on the death of their father.

He also sympathised with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and the Emir of Zaria, Alhaji(Dr.)Shehu Idris on the death of Alhaji AbdulRazaq, who until his death was the Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zaria.

Alhaji Uthman prayed Allah to grant the soul of the elder statesman eternal rest and a space in Al-Janat Fridaouz.

