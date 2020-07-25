First lawyer from northern Nigeria, AGF Abdul-Razak dies at 93

ADVERTISEMENT

The first lawyer from the northern part of the Country, AGF Abdul-Razaq (SAN) is dead.

He died at the age of 93 on Saturday in Abuja, a statement released by the family confirmed.

The statement, signed by Dr Alimi AbdulRazak, reads: “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaqs of Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State hereby announce the passing of their patriarch and statesman Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.

“The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau(Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2a.m. on Saturday July 25th, 2020(the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.)

“The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children (including incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq), and grandchildren.

According to the statement, arrangement for his interment would be announced by the family shortly.

