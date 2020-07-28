FIRS, FRSC, AIB others to appear before Reps over N182bn grant

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Planning Commission are to appear before the House of Representatives over the disbursement of N182 billion given to the agencies as grants by the federal government.

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts gave the directive on Tuesday.

The committee also summoned the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigeria Air Force, NAF, the Federal Ministry of Defence and others that failed to appear at Tuesday’s investigative hearing.

According to the chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke, they issued the summon because of the failure of the listed agencies to appear before the committee based on audit queries by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

He said that the queries had disclosed that the agencies had not submitted their annual financial statements from 2009 to 2014.

Oke said there was the need for the agencies’ Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to appear before the committee and explain everything regarding the audit queries against their respective agencies.

