Reps summon Ameachi, others over railway contracts, $500m China loan

By Balarabe Alkassim 
Lagos-Ibadan rail

The House of Representatives has summoned the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Ameachi; Minister of Communication Technology, Dr. Isa Ali Isa Pantami and the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed over the $500 million loan to be sourced from the Export-Import Bank of China for construction of railway lines and other projects in the country.

The Director General (DG), Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, is to also appear before the committee alongside the ministers.

Chairman, House committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), gave the summons on Tuesday.

He said the ministers are to appear on August 17 with details of the contracts concerned as well as the agreements signed between the Federal Ministry of Transport and the CCECC on the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Ibadan-Kaduna and Kaduna-Kano rail lines.

