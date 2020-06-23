FG to states: Ignore pressure from parents, don’t reopen schools

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government yesterday cautioned the state governments against succumbing to pressure from parents and others to reopen schools.

The Minister of State Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 yesterday, said reopening schools now could worsen the COVID-19 situation in the country.

He noted that his ministry did not give Oyo State any guidance to reopen schools.

He announced that final year students preparing for the West African Examination Council Senior Secondary School Examination, the National Examination Council and National Business and Technical Education Board examinations would soon be allowed to resume for revisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

He urged to parents and other stakeholders to continue to bear with the government while “the situation is being monitored so as to guarantee the safety of children when the schools are eventually re-opened.

He urged parents and other care givers to continue to keep the children save at home for their and everyone’s sake and future.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App