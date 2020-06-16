FG warns states against reopening schools, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has warned states against plans to reopen schools, television viewing centres, sports stadia and other large gathering places.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, gave the warning in Abuja on Monday at the briefing of the task force.

“The PTF re-emphasises that it is not yet safe to do so and that utmost caution should be exercised.

“The PTF guideline should still be complied with while considering decision of this nature,” Mustapha said.

He said the PTF observed an escalation of the level of non-compliance with simple measures to keep social distancing, wearing of masks in public places, sanitation and hygiene.

He said: “This is more prevalent in markets, motor parks and some places of worship.

“We wish to re-emphasise that all relaxed measures are still subject to review and advisories issued are for personal and public safety purposes.

“The breach of the ban on interstate travels is also a point of concern.”

He charged the security agencies to enforce the ban on interstate travels very strictly.

He asked Nigerians not to panic over the rising cases of coronavirus, but to cooperate with public health officials, especially where community testing was ongoing.

He said the rise in cases indicated that government was conducting more tests across the country.

