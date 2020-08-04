FG rescues 30 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty Nigerians crowded in a room apartment in a viral video appealing for help to be returned home from Lebanon have been rescued by the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon, the Federal Government of Nigeria has said.

They have also been relocated to a more conducive apartment, the government disclosed.

A statement on Tuesday by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said they will be part of 150 other Nigerians trafficked and stranded in Lebanon to be evacuated back to Nigeria.

Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, said in the statement that the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Houssam Diab, disclosed the evacuation plans when the management of NIDCOM, led by the Secretary, Engr. Dr Sule Yakubu Bassi, visited the Embassy in Abuja.

Ambassador Diab stated that the 150 girls will be returned home in batches.

The first batch of 110 will leave Beirut, Lebanon on August 12, 2020 to Lagos while the second batch will be returned to Abuja on August 12, 2020.

The diplomat commended the efforts of the Lebanese Community and the Oyo State Government who is sponsoring the return of 55 of the girls.

