Lebanon halts domestic work visas to Nigerians

Nigerians will no longer be able to secure visas to work as domestic staff in Lebanon, after the Lebanese government stopped visas in effort to curb abuse.

The halt on work visas took effect on May 1, to address rights abuses and violations, Lebanon’s ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, said.

He spoke during talks with Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chair of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in Abuja on Thursday.

Some 69 of the 79 Nigerians who suffered abuse in Lebanon were evacuated last week at the expense of the Lebanese Government and the Lebanese community in Nigeria, Diab said.

“The remaining 10 are facing judicial issues bordering on alleged theft and attempted murder and that’s why they were not freed evacuated,” he said.

“Nine are facing theft case and one facing attempted murder.”

Also at the meeting Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed that the Nigerian lady who was offered for sale for $1,000 in Lebanon, Ariowolo Olamide Temitope, refused to return to the country turning down all entreaties to return to Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa said Ariowolo said she has secured another job and hence she would prefer staying back in Lebanon adding that not even the plea by Oyo State, the 31-year-old’s state government, could make her change her mind as she insisted on staying back.

