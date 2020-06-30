FG earmarks N600bn for agriculture financing scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, on Monday, said the federal government had earmarked N600bn to enhance farmer access to agricultural financing in the country.

Nanono said that about 2.4 million farmers were targeted to benefit from the interest free facility, designed to encourage application of modern technologies in rice and cash crop cultivation.

The minister spoke at the inauguration of the 2020 wet season rice cultivation support programme at Tofai community in Gabasawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The programme is being implemented under the Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Nanono said the initiative would support farmers to achieve improved productivity, self sufficiency and food security in the country.

He said: “We’ve commenced farmer registration exercise to capture their information, number of farmlands and locations.

“Also, the beneficiaries will be monitor to ensure effective utilisation of the facility and mobilise participation in subsequent programmes.” (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App