Post-COVID-19: VC calls for renewed action plan on agriculture

The Vice-Chancellor, Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa, has canvassed a renewed structural national action plan on agriculture to mitigate the post-COVID-19 pandemic impact on the nation’s food security and growth.

The university don made this known while addressing newsmen on the global pandemic and potential impact on the agriculture sector.

According to him, government and concerned stakeholders have the responsibility to strengthen the capacity of farmers to sufficiently feed the nation.

Professor Shehu who believed that COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly slowed down food production and badly trickles economic activities in the country, however, expressed optimism that the nation can still recover from the lost session and sufficiently feed itself, if necessary mechanisms are put in place.

While suggesting the way forward, the VC advocated supply of agriculture input to farmers and technology to increase production.

He also tasked appropriate authorities to use the advantage of the onset of rainfall to resuscitate and adopt irrigation farming to diversify production.

