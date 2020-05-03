FCT releases COVID-19 results of individuals not well kitted at Abba Kyari’s burial

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says those who were not properly kitted at the burial of Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to the president, tested negative to COVID-19.

Dr Mohammed Kawu, Acting Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Kawu explained that they have also completed the mandatory 14 days isolation and have been reunited with their families. (NAN)

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App