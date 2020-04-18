Breaking News
Condolences pour in for Buhari over Abba Kyari’s death
  1. Home
  2. Online Special
  3. Abba Kyari buried in Abuja
ADVERTISEMENT

Abba Kyari buried in Abuja

By Daily Trust Online 
Funeral rites of President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff Abba Kyari at Gudu public cemetery in FCT. He died on the 17th of April 2020 from COVID:19. Photo: Felix Onigbinde, 18/04/202

The remains of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has been laid to rest at the Muslim section of the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that the remains of Malam Kyari arrived Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday morning.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this to Daily Trust in Abuja.

Shehu said the funeral prayers for the deceased who died yesterday after testing positive for the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world would be private in line with the established protocol.

“We just received the body of Abba Kyari, the deceased Chief of Staff to the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

“Thereafter, there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well-meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.

“May Allah grant the family and nation the fortitude to bear the loss,” Garba said.

Reactions have began to pour in for Kyari.

Among those who sent their condolence messages were former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Governors Yahaya Bello and Ifeanyi Okowa of Kogi and Delta states, the Peoples Democratic Party.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.