Abba Kyari buried in Abuja

The remains of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has been laid to rest at the Muslim section of the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that the remains of Malam Kyari arrived Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday morning.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this to Daily Trust in Abuja.

Shehu said the funeral prayers for the deceased who died yesterday after testing positive for the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world would be private in line with the established protocol.

“We just received the body of Abba Kyari, the deceased Chief of Staff to the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

“Thereafter, there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well-meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.

“May Allah grant the family and nation the fortitude to bear the loss,” Garba said.

Reactions have began to pour in for Kyari.

Among those who sent their condolence messages were former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Governors Yahaya Bello and Ifeanyi Okowa of Kogi and Delta states, the Peoples Democratic Party.

