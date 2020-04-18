Condolences pour in for Buhari over Abba Kyari’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians from all walks of life have begun to condole with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Daily Trust reports that Mallam Kyari died on Friday after battling the dreaded coronavirus infection.

Kyari became the first top Nigerian government official to be killed by the COVID-19 since the first confirmed case of the virus was reported in Lagos on February 27.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Friday reported fifty-one coronavirus cases, taking the total of confirmed cases in the country to 493. According to the NCDC, 159 patients have been successfully treated and discharged while 17 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria.

Mallam Kyari was buried in Abuja on Saturday morning at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, according to Islamic rites amidst mournful moods by state officials and few relations.

Kyari dies serving his country – Obasanjo

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over demise of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari who died after testing positive to the coronavirus disease.

Obasanjo, in a condolence letter personally signed and addressed to Buhari, noted that Kyari’s death would be painful to the President, his family and friends, but asked him to take solace in the fact that Kyari died “in the service of his country.”

He said Kyari’s death serves as reminder that COVID-19 “requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy. God will give you and Abba Kyari’s family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Also, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has condoled with President Buhari and Kyari’s family over the death of Mallam Abba Kyari.

I condole with H.E @MBuhari, the Kyari family & all sympathisers on the demise of Malam Abba Kyari who until his death was the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria.

May Allah grant him Al Jannah Firdaus & strengthen his family & friends during this moment of grief.

In a tweet he personally posted on his verified Twitter handle: @gejonathan, the Ex-President said: "I condole with H.E @MBuhari, the Kyari family & all sympathisers on the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari who until his death was the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria. May Allah grant him Al Jannah Firdaus & strengthen his family & friends during this moment of grief.GEJ."

Kyari, a loyal aide to Buhari – Atiku

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has condoled President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, describing the deceased as a loyal aide.

Reacting to Kyari’s death in a statement in Abuja, Atiku said, “I have received the death of your Chief of Staff with profound grief and sorrow, and I convey to you my deepest and heartfelt sympathies at this sombre moment.

“Mr. President, my heart and prayers are with you at this emotionally challenging moment as you come to terms with the death of your dedicated Chief of Staff.

“We are bound by common humanity and I therefore feel and share your grief at this moment. May Allah forgive the deceased and grant him eternal bliss in paradise.”

He explained that the death of the Chief of Staff should galvanize Nigerians to support the efforts to contain this deadly virus.

Kyari, a pillar in Buhari’s administration – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has also expressed his heartfelt condolence to President Buhari and Kyari’s family over the death of Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi said.

Lawan described Kyari as “a very competent, dedicated and loyal aide, who was a pillar in his administration.”

He added: “He was a man of deep convictions and courage who understood his role and performed it with uncommon dedication and effectiveness.

“He shared the values of President Buhari and his passion for the emancipation of the poor in Nigeria and the all-round development of the country for the benefit of all its people.

“Mallam Kyari played his role well and will always be appreciated, more so now that the Almighty Allah has called time on his earthly sojourn.”

Kyari’s death sad, shocking – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday said he’s saddened by the death of President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, saying Nigeria has lost a patriot in the person of Mallam Kyari.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila said, “With Kyari’s and other Nigerians’ death as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the country needs to do everything possible to avoid further spread of the disease, while taking care of those that tested positive so far.”

Kyari lived a good life of honesty, commitment to nation building – Yahaya Bello

In a condolence message to the President, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said “Mallam Kyari lived a good life of honesty, commitment to nation building and service to God and humanity.

“He undoubtedly had been a pillar of support to you in your enviable and exemplary journey since your assumption of office in 2015 as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While I pray the Almighty Allah to give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant late Kyari eternal rest, please accept once again my heartfelt condolences.”

Kyari’s death, a great loss to Buhari’s administration – Okowa

Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has described the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari as a great loss to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday, Okowa assured the President and the entire Kyari family of the support and prayers of his family, Delta Government and people of the state at this trying period.

“His death remains a great loss not just to his family and President Buhari’s administration, given his coordinating responsibilities to the President.

“Indeed, the late Abba Kyari was very supportive of the President and I can only imagine the grief and sorrow that has befallen our dear President on this loss.

“Mallam Kyari will be sorely missed by the Presidency and all those whose lives he had touched in several positive ways,” Okowa said.

Kyari’s demise ‘painful’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, as depressing and saddening.

The PDP, in a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, comforted President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kyari family, government and people of Borno state and the nation at large for the “painful loss” and prayed that the Almighty Allah grants Mallam Kyari eternal rest.

Similarly, the PDP commiserated with families of all the victims of COVID-19 pandemic and prayed for the speedy recovery of the sick who are receiving treatment in various isolation centers.

We celebrate the indelible strides of Mallam Kyari – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sympathized with the families of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff and one of the closest advisers to President Muhammadu Buhari over his demise.

The party, in a statement signed on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, said, “Even in death, the fond memories and indelible strides Mallam Abba Kyari left on earth will be celebrated for a long time. We remember a cerebral Nigerian who excelled in his private dealings, professional endevours and public service.

“The president has indeed lost a competent, trusted, loyal, strong right hand man and longtime adviser who promoted, protected and defended his interest in good times and adversity.”

No man is brave in ideas like Kyari – Barrister Zannah Mustapha

Barrister Zannah Mustapha, the founder and Director of Future Prowess, has described the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, as a very strong man who is “brave in his ideas.”

“He was the only person sponsoring 150 orphans in Future Prowess and he started this in 2010. He warned me never to tell anybody. May Allah grant him ALJANNA,” he tweeted via his Twitter handle: @zbmustapha1 on Saturday.

The world is a stage where plays. I have never met a Man very strong and brave in his ideas than Abba Kyari.He was the only person sponsoring 150 orphans in Future Prowess and he started this in 2010.

He warned me never to tell anybody. May Allah grant him ALJANNA — Barrister Zannah Mustapha (@zbmustapha1) April 18, 2020

Senate Minority Caucus mourns Kyari

The People’s Democratic Party Caucus in the Senate has expressed shock over the death of Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a statement by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the caucus expressed its condolences to the President, the presidency, the federal government and the family of the deceased.

The caucus, he said, was saddened that late Chief of Staff died at a time the President and the government needed his services and wise counsel the more, particularly now that the country is grappling with the negatives of the global pandemic.

“We in the Senate Minority caucus condole with President Buhari, the Federal Government and the family of Mallam Kyari and pray that the Lord receive his soul and grant him eternal rest,” Abaribe said.

Anambra APC commiserates with Buhari over Kyari death

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressive Congress APC, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, after battling coronavirus disease.

The Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Mr. Okelo Madukaife in a statement released on Saturday in Awka on behalf of the party described Kyari’s demise as a huge loss to the Presidency.

According to him, hopefully Kyari’s death and that of 16 others, for which the nation condoles with respective state government and families, will remain a rallying point to defeat COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Abba Kyari, will not only be missed by the government cadre and the intelligentsia, but by the corporate world where, as a big player who distinguished himself as a captain of industry, where he later chaired a very successful bank in the country,” he added.

