Fahim Saleh: What you should know about brutally murdered GOKADA founder

Fahim Saleh, the CEO of GOKADA, an on-demand motor bike hailing company was found decapitated in his apartment at East Houston Street in Manhattan.
Saleh was a Bangladesh-American who founded and invested in several transportation-related start-ups.
Apart from being the CEO of GOKADA, below are some key points you probably did not know about the late entrepreneur and investor.
- Fahim Saleh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Bentley University.
- While in High school, Saleh was already an entrepreneur who founded an internet company called WizTeen, aimed at teenagers.
- His first company while in High school generated over one million dollars in revenue.
- After college, he taught himself how to program and started KickBack apps, garnering over twenty million downloads.
- In 2010, Saleh found TapFury, a comapny focused on creating entertainment apps such as PrankDial, a prank calling app.
- Saleh saw an opportunity in his parents’ native company of Bangladesh, and went on to co-found the largest ride-hailing company, Pathao, valued at over $100 million.
- He is also an active investor in emerging markets, investing first in Colombia’s largest motorcycle ride sharing company, Picap, recently valued at $15 million.
- In 2017, he co-founded Gokada, an on-demand, motor bike hailing company in Lagos, Nigeria and took over as the CEO in April 2019.
- In 2018, he launched the venture capital firm, Adventure Capital in New York.
- Saleh was the founding manager of HackHouse, a “tech incubator/venture factory” based in Bangladesh.
- The 33 year old’s estimated Net Worth is USD 150 million as of 2020.