Fahim Saleh: What you should know about brutally murdered GOKADA founder

Fahim Saleh, the CEO of GOKADA, an on-demand motor bike hailing company was found decapitated in his apartment at East Houston Street in Manhattan.

Saleh was a Bangladesh-American who founded and invested in several transportation-related start-ups.

Apart from being the CEO of GOKADA, below are some key points you probably did not know about the late entrepreneur and investor.

Fahim Saleh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Bentley University.

While in High school, Saleh was already an entrepreneur who founded an internet company called WizTeen, aimed at teenagers.

His first company while in High school generated over one million dollars in revenue.

After college, he taught himself how to program and started KickBack apps, garnering over twenty million downloads.

In 2010, Saleh found TapFury, a comapny focused on creating entertainment apps such as PrankDial, a prank calling app.

Saleh saw an opportunity in his parents’ native company of Bangladesh, and went on to co-found the largest ride-hailing company, Pathao, valued at over $100 million.

He is also an active investor in emerging markets, investing first in Colombia’s largest motorcycle ride sharing company, Picap, recently valued at $15 million.

In 2017, he co-founded Gokada, an on-demand, motor bike hailing company in Lagos, Nigeria and took over as the CEO in April 2019.

In 2018, he launched the venture capital firm, Adventure Capital in New York.

He is also a founder of Kickback apps, an entertainment focused app company.

Saleh was the founding manager of HackHouse, a “tech incubator/venture factory” based in Bangladesh.

The 33 year old’s estimated Net Worth is USD 150 million as of 2020.

