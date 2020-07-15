GOKADA founder, Fahim Saleh, found decapitated in US residence

  1. Home
By Mohammed Auwal Umar with agency report 
NYPD outside the scene where a limbless and headless torso was found on East Houston St. in Manhattan. (PHOTO: Sam Costanza/for New York Daily News)

Police in the United States have found the body of Fahim Saleh, founder of a motorcycle-sharing company Gokada, limbless in his apartment at East Houston Street in Manhattan.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that limbless, headless torso of the millionaire tech entrepreneur was found Tuesday afternoon with an electric saw lying next to his remains.

A Newspaper, New York Daily News, reported that the Police found contractor bags near the torso, sources said, but didn’t immediately open them to see if the body parts were inside.

The report added that an NYPD official said investigators believe that the victim bought the condo for $2.25 million last year.

He is believed to be Fahim Saleh, a website developer turned venture capital, is the CEO of a motorcycle-sharing company in Lagos, Nigeria.

It was also reported that the NYPD spokesman, Sgt. Carlos Nieves, said all of the body parts were found at the scene without further details.

“We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms, and legs.

“Everything is still on the scene.

“We don’t have a motive,” he said.

Detectives were waiting for fingerprint and forensics tests on the body, police sources said.

