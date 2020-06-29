Ex-Governors forum mourns Ajimobi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria’s Former Governors Forum (FGF) has commiserated with Nigerians, especially the family of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who was buried on Sunday in his Oluyole residence, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ajimobi, aged 70, was confirmed dead at a Lagos private hospital on Thursday, after his unsuccessful battle with the COVID-19.

The nation’s former governors’ forum in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator. Bukar Abba Ibrahim; the Vice Chairman and former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu; and the Executive Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, expressed sadness over his demise for the very painful loss.

The forum which described the late Ajimobi as a gentleman and a statesman said the former governor of Oyo State was also a resolute leader and a revered member of the forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

They said that Ajimobi bestrode the political landscape of his beloved state (Oyo) like a colossus and left a legacy of monumental infrastructural development that enhanced the living standard of his people and called for his immortalisation.

The forum also condoled with the incumbent governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde and the entire people of Oyo State over the loss.

“Born 70 years ago, late Senator Ajimobi charted a worthy path of hard work and service that enhanced his road to success in life. A hardcore professional who rose through the ranks to become the Managing Director of National Oil, a subsidiary of Shell Petroleum, one of the leading oil companies in Nigeria, at a relatively young age.

“It was with this background as a technocrat that he joined the politics that later defined his life as a public servant.

“Intelligent, conscientious and forthright, he became the first governor in the history of Oyo State to have completed two terms in office.

“Honoured at home and respected in other parts of the country, the colourful politician, with sartorial taste will always be remembered for what he was: an achiever with memorable imprints in his journey of life. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement reads in parts.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App