Ex Benue deputy Governor worried over failing security

Former Deputy Governor of Benue State, Chief Steven Lawani, has expressed concerns over the raging insecurity country.

Lawani, who served between 2007-2015 also called for a speedy solution to problems posed by banditry and other security challenges in Nigeria.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in an interview in Abuja feared that the country was plunging into a failed state, insisting that the current situation in Nigeria calls for concern from all stakeholders.

On the security situation in the country, he recounted his encounter with an army general whom he took up the issue of insecurity with saying the general had ‘regaled him with the constitutional impediment which placed them only on issues bordering on external aggression.

In his reply, the political leader noted that if constitution was the problem, it should be quickly amended to allow the Army lend a helping hand to the police in maintaining peace and order in Nigeria.

He was convinced that only military action would match the sophisticated weapon used by the bandits and other criminal elements in perpetuating violent crimes in Nigeria.

In expressing his displeasure over the current situation in the country, he also recalled a little chat he had with some Nigerian doctors abroad who explained to him that the country lacks the proper medical equipment to absorb them into the system, particularly as it relates to their training abroad.

