Lawani/Moro: PDP closes defence with no witness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday closed its defence without calling any witness at the National/State Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Makurdi.

Counsel to the PDP, C T Mue, in the case between Stephen Lawani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP’s Senator Abba Moro closed with a no witness, no case submission.

Mue told the tribunal that Lawani’s petition against the election of Senator Moro has been so discredited that petitioners’ witness statements were substantially knocked off during cross examination.

He said he did not call any witness because he could not put anything on nothing.

He urged the tribunal to dismiss Lawani’s petition in its entirety due to lack of evidence on allegations of malpractices.

Mue therefore rested his case on the submission of the counsel to Moro, K C Ikonne, (SAN), who urged the tribunal not to worry itself about the petition because it cannot stand on two legs.

Meanwhile, Lawani called 13 witnesses including himself also testifying before the Justice A A Adeleye panel.

