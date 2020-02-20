Europa League: Bukayo Saka shines as Arsenal beat Olympiacos

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian-born star Bukayo Saka continued his incredible rise with another fine display in the Europa League last 32 first leg match between Olympiacos and Arsenal on Thursday.

The full back earned himself another assist when he laid the ball for Alexandre Lacazette to tap into the net in the 81 minute of the match.

Saka has assisted more goals for Arsenal this season than club record signing Nicolas pepe and German playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Though, it took longer than it should have, Arsenal eventually prised the goal that gave them victory in Piraeus.

The well-worked effort involving Aubameyang, Saka and goalscorer Lacazette gives the Gunners a decent platform to complete their passage to the last 16 next week.

Arsenal were overall more consistent than Olympiacos, who tried to make the home advantage count at the beginning of the match and after the hour mark, but lacked finishing and clear minds in their deployment.

The return leg will hold next week at the Emirates stadium.

