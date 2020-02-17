Bukayo Saka beats Ozil, Pepe’s Arsenal record this season

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian born teanager Bukayo Saka has assisted more goals for Arsenal this season than club record signing Nicolas pepe as well as German playmaker Mesut Ozil.

On Sunday, Arsenal recovered from a lacklustre first-half display to comprehensively beat Newcastle United 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette scored to help Mikel Arteta’s side climb into the top half of the Premier League table.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Saka caught the eye once more after producing another fine display as a makeshift full-back.

According to Sofascore, the teenager had a 90% pass success rate, won nine of his 14 duels, and provided an assist for Pepe’s 57th-minute strike.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Saka has been asked to play out of position under Unai Emery, Freddie Ljungberg and Arteta this term, yet he’s impressively set up more goals than any other Arsenal player.

According to Opta, the 18-year-old’s assist tally is two more than any of his teammates and more than any other teenager in the entire Premier League.

About Saka

Born in England, Saka is of Nigerian descent.

Saka has represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 level.

He started his career with Arsenal’s Hale End academy.

The skilful youngster came through Arsenal’s youth system and featured heavily for the under-23s before making his senior debut in the Europa League in November 2018.

This season, he’s played 24 times in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.

Saka’s rise

What makes Saka’s 2019-20 form even more impressive is the fact that he has largely had to play at left-back, even though his preferred position is left-wing.

The English youngster has been forced into the role due to the injury and fitness issues of both Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac, but he certainly hasn’t let anyone down thus far.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App