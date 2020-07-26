EPL: Chelsea, Man Utd secure champions league slots

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea and Manchester United have secured their places in the UEFA Champions League next season after both earned victories that kept them in the top four on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

Premierleague.com reports that the first-half goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea the win they needed, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

In a direct battle for a UEFA Champions League spot at King Power Stadium, Bruno Fernandes’s penalty and Jesse Lingard’s stoppage-time strike were enough for a 2-0 victory for Man Utd over Leicester City, meaning the Red Devils finish above Chelsea in third on goal difference.

Leicester finished fifth after their defeat and will compete in the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League.

Wolves’ loss meant they missed out on sixth position and a place in the UEFA Europa League, after Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace to edge ahead of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on goal difference.

Wolves must hope Chelsea beat Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup final so they can claim the final UEL spot, in the second qualifying round.

The relegation battle saw Aston Villa picking a vital point against West Ham United to escape relegation.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish scored the crucial goal as Dean Smith’s team secured Premier League safety.

Needing to better the result of Watford, who were behind the 17th-placed Aston Villa on goal difference ahead of the final day, Grealish broke the deadlock on 84 minutes with a curling strike past Lukasz Fabianski.

Andriy Yarmolenko responded within a minute for West Ham to set up a tense finish but they held on to stay up.

Watford were relegated after losing 3-2 at Arsenal. A double for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kieran Tierney’s strike put the Gunners 3-0 up before Troy Deeney and Danny Welbeck scored to give the Hornets hope at Emirates Stadium.

AFC Bournemouth’s five-year stay in the Premier League has come to an end despite winning 3-1 at Everton.

They did their bit as Joshua King, Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas found the net at Goodison Park but they needed both Villa and Watford to lose.

