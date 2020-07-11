EPL: Norwich relegated after 4-0 loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Norwich City FC have been relegated from the English top-flight league, Premier League, after their 4-0 loss to West Ham on Saturday.

They became the first side to be relegated this season after the game that saw Michail Antonio scoring all the four goals for the Hammers.

Norwich are at the bottom of the table with a 13-point gap to Watford in 17th and a maximum nine points on offer in the three remaining games.

West Ham are 16th and six points clear of 18th-place Bournemouth in the relegation zone.

Watford are level on points with West Ham after coming from 1-0 down to beat Newcastle 2-1.

Watford captain, Troy Deeney, scored two second-half penalties while Dwight Gayle put Newcastle ahead in the 23rd minute but defensive errors proved costly for Newcastle after the break.

