Emir of Rano dies hours after hospitalisation

The Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila II, is dead.
He died on Saturday at Nassarwa Specialist Hospital at about 4:45pm after a brief illness.
His Rano emirate is one of four new emirates created in Kano in the wake of the balkanisation of the Kano emirate.
He was reported to have been hospitalised on Friday though details of his ailment were uncertain.
Confirming the death to Daily Trust, Turakin Rano, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, said the late emir was admitted at the hospital on Friday.
Rurum, who is a former speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, said the emir would be buried on Saturday, according to Islamic injunctions.

