Emir of Rano hospitalised

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila ll, one of the four emirs of the newly created emirates in Kano state has been hospitalized, Daily Trust has learnt.

But it is uncertain whether the emir’s illness is related or not to Covid-19.

A source at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) confided in Daily Trust that Dr Ila ll was brought to AKTH in a critical condition in the early hours of today.

He, however, said that the emir had been referred to Nassarawa Specialist Hospital for further medical attention.

“As I am speaking with you now (around 2:55PM), the vehicle that is conveying the emir to Nassarawa hospital just left the premises of AKTH. The condition of the emir was critical as at the time they departed AKTH.”

Confirming the development, one of the traditional title holders in Rano emirate, who craved for anonymity, said the emir was first rushed to AKTH but for lack of oxygen he was referred to Nassarawa hospital.

The said: “The emir is in critical condition and from the look of things, it could be a case of COVID-19. May Allah protect us all, but the situation is alarming.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App