Emir, LG chair urge peace in southern Kaduna

The Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Council, Peter Danjuma Averik, on Saturday appealed to people of the area to be accommodative and tolerant of one another, irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliations, in order to consolidate the gains of democracy.

Averik made the appeal when he paid a Sallah homage to the Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu at his palace in Kafanchan.

He lamented the recent attack on Zikpak community which led to the imposition of a curfew and urged people to comply with government’s directives to avert a further breakdown of law and order.

The council chairman commended the emir for his support to the council, and lauded the efforts of the state government towards ensuring peace in the state.

The emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu, thanked him and members of the council for the visit, and assured of his support towards ensuring peace in the area.

He regretted the insecurity in southern Kaduna and appealed to governments at all levels to seek ways of mitigating the crises, adding that there could be no meaningful development without peace.

