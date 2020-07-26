Bandits, COVID-19 threaten agric production – Sen. Adamu

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has expressed concern over continued banditry and effects of Covid-19 on Nigeria’s agricultural production.

He said the effects of banditry and COVID-19 on farmers were enormous as some farmers have been either displaced or can no longer access necessary inputs to start the farming season.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Agriculture and Productivity likened the effects on farmers to a double-edged sword.

He said Covid-19’s emergence at the beginning of the farming season prevented several farmers from getting agricultural inputs, while bandits had displaced several people from their communities.

“Over and above the threat of COVID-19 on agriculture production generally is the issue of banditry. Whole communities are being displaced, movement is being made difficult if not impossible.

“The threats and mental surge farmers in rural communities are living with in some parts of the country give cause for serious concern because it is affecting agriculture production very seriously,” he said.

In some places, the siege by bandits creates more problem than the pandemic in terms of the effect on people, he noted as he urged Nigerians to support the government in alleviating the suffering of farmers.

