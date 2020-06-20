Edo guber: Obaseki arrives PDP secretariat for screening

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has arrived the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja for his screening ahead of the PDP governorship primary election slated for June 25.

Obaseki, who earlier dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), formally pitched tent with the leading opposition People’s Democratic (PDP) on Friday, and was granted a waiver by the party same day to contest the primary.

His former party, APC, disqualified him from running for primaries, citing discrepancies in his credentials.

On Wednesday, Victor Giadom, who assumed chairmanship of APC, rolled back all decisions made by the appeal and screening committees of the APC regarding Edo elections and called on all aspirants to submit to fresh screening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

A day later, the PDP announced a membership card for Obaseki was ready.

Obaseki, who just arrived the Wadata Plaza with a large crowd of supporters. is now facing the screening panel headed by Hon. Kingsley Chinda with Hon. Boyele Debekeme as Secretary and three other members.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App