Edo: Ganduje leads Oyegun, Oshiohmole, others for APC governorship campaign

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State to chair the party’s 49-member high-level National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election.

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma will serve as Deputy Chairman, while Hon. Abbas Braimoh is a member and Secretary of the APC national campaign council.

The campaign council, which will be inaugurated on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the party’s national secretariat, was approved by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, for the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a statement issued on Thursday, listed members of the campaign.

They are; Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; Governors Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); former APC National Chairmen, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko; Sen. Godswill Akpabio; Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu; and Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

Other members are; Timipre Sylva; Dr Pius Odubu; Sen. Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku; Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor; former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan (Delta); Sen. John Owan Enoh; Rt. Hon. E.J. Agbonayiman; Engr. Babachir Lawal; Prince B.B. Apugo; Gen. Charles Airhiavbere ; Peter Akpatason; Patrick Alsowleren; Johnson Oghuma; Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; Pally Iriase; and Dennis Idahosa.

Mrs. Rachel Akpabio; Mr. Bolaji Afeez; Engr. Gabriel Iduseri; Chief Cairo Ojougboh; Patrick Obahiagbon; Chief Ayiri Emami; Abubakar Adagu Suberu; Usman Nahuche; Engr. Chidi Orji; Dr. Almajiri Giadam; Sen. Sa’idu Umar Kumo; Chief Pius Akinyelure; Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi; Chief Solomon Edebiri; Prof. Ebegue Amadasun; Saturday Uwulekue; Osaro Obaze; Chief Samuel Ogbuku; Miss. Rinsola Abiola; and Theresa Tekenel are also members.

