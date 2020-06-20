Edo APC rejects Uzodinma-led committee

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has rejected the Hope Uzodinma-led committee constituted by the National Working Committee of the party to conduct a direct primary for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The factional chairman of the APC, Anslem Ojezua, disclosed this in a statement in Benin yesterday.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports that a primary election committee has been inaugurated by the Hilliard Eta-led faction of the National Working Committee of our party to conduct a party primary in Edo,” he noted.

He said Eta’s purported inauguration was reported to have been done while a controversy was raging on the proper officer to take over from the suspended chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Ojezua said: “We have on good authority that Victor Giadom, the acting National Secretary, has been empowered by the FCT High Court in Abuja to act in that capacity.

He said they had reservations on the entire process as the National Working Committee did not first get the approval of the National Executive Committee of the party.

“In the light of the above, we have no option than to reject the Uzodinma-led committee,” he said.

