Edo 2020: You will emerge victorious, monarch tells Obaseki

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olokpe of Okpe Kingdom, HRH, Oba Okhishimede Eshimokhai Idogu III, has said that the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu, have performed beyond the expectations of majority of Edo people, and will be reelected in the September 19 gubernatorial election to consolidate on their developmental strides in the state.

The monarch said this when Governor Obaseki and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team paid him a courtesy visit in his palace, praying that with the help of the ancestors of the land, Obaseki will win the forthcoming election.

He said: “By the grace of God, come September 19, 2020, we shall know who is who in Edo State. The people and our ancestors will return you to Edo State Government House.”

Addressing party faithful in Ward 6 in Okpe, Obaseki said: “I apologise on behalf of Edo State Government for the state of the road as the road has been deplorable for the past 12 years. I now make a commitment, not because of the election, that I will fix the road. The design of the road has been done because I know how important the road is to our people in this part of the state.

“Driving through this road I felt bad as the road is a gateway road and strategic in connecting other states. It’s also the food basket of the state.

“The road will be done in two phases. The first will be 10km while the other 10km will follow next. The 700 hectares of land at Sobe is already in operation as the focus is on Okpe farm settlement. It will open the area for economic development.

“Your vigilante group is well organised; my administration will support and strengthen the group as we will also activate the police post which you have built yourself to improve security in the area.

“Security, infrastructure and agriculture are our focus as we strive to develop Okpe Kingdom.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App