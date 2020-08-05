UPDATED: Edo lawmakers impeach Idiaye, elect Asoro as Deputy Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Hon. Roland Asoro, the member representing Orhionmwon II Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has been elected Deputy Speaker.

His election follows the impeachment of Hon. Yekini Idiaye on Wednesday.

Until now, Asoro was the majority leader of the house.

Idiaye was impeached on Wednesday during a plenary session of the Assembly in Benin City.

The lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I and four other members of the Assembly on Monday pledged their support to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Those who joined Idiaye are Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, Akoko-Edo Constituency II; Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor, Orhiomwon East Constituency; Hon. Dumez Ugiagbe, Member-elect, Ovia North East Constituency I; and Mr. Hon. Vincent Uwadiae, Member-elect, Ovia North East Constituency II.

They all pledged their support during a solidarity visit to the private residence of Pastor Ize-Iyamu in Benin.

