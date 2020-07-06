Edo 2020: We will send Wike to isolation centre — Ganduje

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Edo State and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, will recover from isolation centre after the ‘victory of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19, 2020 election.’

Ganduje said this on Monday after the inauguration of a 49-member high-level National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election by Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of APC the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC), Mai Mala Buni, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The CEONCPC also inaugurated Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo States chaired by a former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani and the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, respectively.

The governor of Kano State, who chairs the Edo APC campaign council, was reacting to a question regarding whether his team would have a soft landing for the PDP governorship candidate and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State who was his colleague in the ruling party a few weeks ago.

He said: “There is a soft spot for anything like that, the issue is that first of all, we know PDP made Wike their chairman. I assure you, we will isolate Wike in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election is over.

“The PDP decided to accommodate our former Governor in Edo State not because they have anything in common, not because they share some feelings, but simply because he is managing the treasury of Edo State and they want him to use that treasury in order to win the election.

“But I assure you the people of Edo State are watching. They know that somebody who they assisted in 2016 to win an election, somebody who was given every cooperation to succeed in the governance of Edo State without doing much for the people, at the end of it, he’s taken the treasury and now handed it over to the PDP in order to win the election.

“The people of Edo State will not accept this treachery. The people of Edo State on 19th September will come out en masse and vote APC.”

Ganduje said the APC and his committee, which is ready for the coming poll, has a formidable campaign team that will do everything possible to win this important election, adding that the council will provide an enabling environment for a peaceful election as well as for all party men, non-party men and for members of the public to appreciate its campaign, based on their conscience and ideological belief that the APC is the answer in Edo State.

He said the APC shall dismantle all the tactics of the opposition to rig the election, saying “We know the opposition is planning to rig the election. We know their tactics. We know their methodologies and we shall dismantle all their tactics to ensure that we win this election.”

Governor Buni, while inaugurating the committees, expressed confidence in their ability to achieve the targeted goals “successfully”, urging them to remain focused and committed to succeed.

He said last week’s visit to Chief Bisi Akande and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had justified the new approach with very positive results after consultations, advising the committees to engage in an all-inclusive consultation to accommodate and fix up areas posing threats to the party.

