Crisis: Giadom, Eta trade words over alleged plot to burn APC secretariat

Two individuals claiming to be the acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have traded words over an alleged plot to set the party’s National Secretariat on fire.

The APC National Vice Chairman, South-South, Prince Eta Hilliard, who was asked to act on behalf of the Deputy National Chairman, South, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, by the majority of members of the National Working Committee (NWC), in a phone interview on Wednesday, said his life was under threat.

Eta said the threat was coming from alleged thugs loyal to Chief Victor Giadom ‘dispatched from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to set the party’s national secretariat on fire.’

He said that the police would be informed about the alleged plot to place the blame of the inferno on members of the NWC.

He said: “We got information that they are going to send thugs from Port Harcourt, they are coming here to burn the Secretariat and make it look like the National Working Committee instigate a fire incident so that the Secretariat will be burnt down and then, they will give the impression that it is the NWC that is burning down the Secretariat because they don’t want Victor Giadom to come in.

“They have two intentions, that is number one. Number two is that they are going to make an attempt on my life. I just thought that I should let the press know this.

“I am just moving out of my house, I’m coming to Secretariat from there I will report to the police,” he said.

But in a swift reaction, Giadom dismissed the insinuation that thugs loyal to him were coming from Port Harcourt to burn the National Secretariat of the party.

He said Eta should be held responsible if there was any fire incident.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to an allegation by Hilliard Eta that thugs loyal to me will be coming from Port Harcourt to burn the National Secretariat of the party. My advice to Eta is that he should report such intelligence to the security agencies.

“Even though l am fully aware that there is inter-state lockdown and people are not allowed to travel from one state to another, on the other hand, Nigerians should be aware that if anything happened at the party’s secretariat, that Hilliard should be held responsible. I am sure he is up to something and he is trying to cover up.”

It would be recalled that Eta, who claimed that Giadom had lost his membership of the party citing an order of court, had sworn in Worgu Boms also from Rivers State as new Deputy National Secretary.

