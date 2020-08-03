COVID-19: Ondo fumigates schools ahead of resumption

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondo State government has commenced the fumigation of its schools across the 18 local government areas of the state as part of safety measures ahead of the partial resumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Akin Asaniyan, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, disclosed this on Sunday in Akure while speaking with newsmen at the premises of one of the fumigated schools.

He said the fumigation would be done in all public and private schools across the state.

The exercise is in line with the federal government’s directives on the partial reopening of school for graduating students.

Secondary school students in exit classes would resume tomorrow (Tuesday) and would be participating in the 2020 WASSCE, according to the latest directive of the federal government.

Asaniyan said the state government had put all necessary measures in place to ensure safety of students and teachers by following laid down guidelines of the federal government.

Also speaking, Mr Tayo Adeniyi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment said the fumigation initiative would allay the fears of parents as regards the partial reopening of schools.

Mrs Biola Bashorun, Managing Director of ZL Global Alliance, whose company was in charge of the fumigation, said her team had fumigated up to 70 percent of schools across the state.

She said the processes were carried out in line with the COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App