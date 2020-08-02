Students protest over closure of schools

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, protested against the continued closure of tertiary institutions in the country.

The students said decisive actions must be taken by government within 14 days to reopen schools.

According to them, the continued closure of schools further reiterates the insensitivity of the leadership to education and the plight of students in the country.

The leadership of NAPS during a peaceful protest stated that with the re-opening of markets and worship centers there was no basis for the continued closure of tertiary institutions.

The National President of NAPS, Olalere Adetunji and Ilesanmi Moses, Students Union President, Federal Cooperative College, Eleyele, Ibadan, in their joint address said: “We cannot continue to keep mute in the face of bad policies, most especially when it has to do with education. COVID-19 has come to stay whether we agree or not, there is going to be a cure to it like malaria.”

