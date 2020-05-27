COVID-19: FG to roll out policy on schools’ reopening

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Ministry of Education will soon roll out measures to be put in place for the safe re-opening of the nation’s schools.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, revealed this on Wednesday in Abuja at the 36th joint national briefing of the task force.

He said: “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation was faced with the challenge of out of school children.

“This has now been compounded by the compelling need for closure of schools as part of the measures to limit the spread of the virus.

“The PTF has been deliberating on this situation and wish to inform Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Education will roll out measures to be put in place for safe re-opening of our schools.”

He assured the nation’s children, their parents and all stakeholders that all hands are on deck to reopen the schools at a safe time.

“We, therefore, use this medium to urge States, local governments, proprietors and other stakeholders to begin to take steps that will facilitate an early and safe reopening,” Mustapha said.

The Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON) recently appealed to the federal government to assist its members in facilitating a revolving loan scheme at a “highly reduced single rate with at least five-year interest-free moratorium”.



Before the call by APSON, other private school owners, under the auspices of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), also called for the provision of educational grants by the federal government to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic and to bail out the sub-sector from imminent collapse.



