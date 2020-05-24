Reps want fumigation of schools before re-opening

ADVERTISEMENT

House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services has advised the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to direct the management of all public and private schools across the country to fumigate schools before re-opening.

It made the call in a letter addressed to the Minister signed by Chairman of the Committee, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, dated May 20, 2020 with reference number NASS/9HR/CT.015/90.

The committee called for the incorporation of the resolutions reached into re-opening plans of the Minister to prevent pupils/students from being infected with the COVID-19 virus.

It also advised that all public and private schools should sensitize their pupils/students adequately on the dangers of COVID-19 and its attendant consequences and possible ways of protecting themselves from being infected.

“Disinfection of shoes and feet should be strongly encouraged for each classroom as done in poultry pens with appropriate non- corrosive solution.

“Emphasis should be placed on the minimum number of pupils/students in a class in strict adherence to social distancing procedure/ prescriptions.

“Procurement of infrared thermometers, face masks and hand sanitizers for pupils and teachers use before entering school.

“Special efforts should be made through existing structures to monitor full compliance with school reopening protocols and produce bi – weekly report on those in charge should be required…,” the committee added.

It commended the Minister for introducing online teaching which, it said, has impacted positively on learning during the lockdown.

It, however, stated that students in the rural areas were left out due to lack of electricity and internet facilities.

