Eid-el-Kabir: FG praises Kano for cancelling Sallah festivities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has praised Kano and other states that have announced ban on Sallah festivities as part of measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The government urged Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 health protocols ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the 52nd joint national briefing of the taskforce.

According to him, there is the need to advise Nigerians on the upcoming Eid-El Kabir festival.

“This naturally comes with lots of mass gatherings but we must not forget that the guidelines are still in existence and the virus is very potent.

“We urge all State Governments to ensure that guidelines are adhered to and citizens should not indulge in activities that would allow for the spread of the virus and lives are endangered,” Mustapha said.

He said that the Federal Government is encouraged by state governments that have announced ban on Sallah festivities and hope it would be upheld and replicated by other states.

The Kano State Government recently cancelled all traditional Sallah festivities to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir in the state.

The government said the decision was part of its effort to consolidate on the successes achieved in the fight against COVID-9 and the relaxation of lockdown in many states of the federation, including Kano.

The state’s Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a briefing with journalists on Wednesday, said the decision was taken at the State Executive Council’s meeting held on Tuesday.

He said, while permission was granted for the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the state, such would be under strict observance of safety protocols, which are also to be supervised by government officials.

Garba added that all the five Emirs in the state would go to the Eid Prayer Ground in their respective domains in motor vehicle, while there would be no visit to Shettima House, gathering for Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa and other traditional outings in the Emirates.

He added that government would assist in the provision of safety materials that included face masks and hand sanitizers as well as ensure strict observance of social distancing at the praying grounds.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App