Obasanjo enforces COVID-19 protocols as he buries in-law

There was a mild drama Friday at the burial of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s Mother – in – law, Mrs Florence Adenekan, as he (Obasanjo) enforced compliance with the coronavirus safety protocols.

The deceased, mother of Obasanjo’s Wife, Mrs Bola Obasanjo had died at 90 and was laid to rest at Isara, in Remo North local government area of Ogun State, on Friday.

A statement by the former President’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi said

Mrs Obasanjo was, however, absent at the ceremony, as she was in the United Kingdom (UK) and could not make it.

The statement hinted that the former President stood his ground by enforcing adherence to safety measures at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church (Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion) Diocese of Remo, Isara Remo, where the burial service took place.

Our correspondent reports that the state government only allowed gathering of 20 as part of measures to maintain physical distancing as a way to flatten the curve of COVID – 19.

Obasanjo ensured that the approved limit of those to be allowed was adhered to at the church service, the statement disclosed.

Some of his close aides and associates were reportedly shut out despite wearing their face masks.

“He (Obasanjo) personally shut the Church doors, as the Service presided over by the Archibishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos/Bishop of Remo Diocese, Most Rev Dr M.O Fape began at about 10.30 am,” the statement indicated.

Shortly after the burial service, the interment took place at the Church cemetery located behind the church, with Obasanjo leading family members to pay the dust to dust rites.

The former President later paid homage to the four traditional rulers at Ode and Isara areas of the local government.

The monarchs he reportedly visited include Oba Mukaila Akanbi Olabinjo (Isara), the Iraye Remo, Oba Samuel Olatunji Kalejaiye, the Eleposo Eposo Ode Remo, Oba Albert Adebose Mayungbe and the Alaye Ode, Oba (Suvr.) Adetunji Osho.

Oba Osho was quoted to have said Obasanjo demonstrated “how true and respected a Yoruba son he is, by visiting their domains despite coming on personal engagement to the area.”

“We shall continue to learn from your wisdom. The entire people of Ode are proud and appreciate your visit,” the traditional ruler said.

