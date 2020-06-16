COVID-19: FG lists 6 conditions for re-opening of schools

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal government has listed six conditions that must be met before it will allow schools to re-open for academic activities.

The government, through its ministry of Education had on March 19 ordered the closure of all tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The ministry has however said for schools to resume academic activities, the school authorities must meet certain conditions.

Announcing the conditions in Abuja, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said “All Institutions must have (1) Hand-washing facilities, (2) Body temperature checks (3) Body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc. (4) The whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated and (5) All efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene (6) Ensure Social and Physical Distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.”

The minister, however, warned against reopening of schools without the Federal Government’s authorisation.

“While we look forward to easing the Iockdown which will ultimately lead to re-opening of our campuses, I urge all the Heads of Institutions not to wait till the announcement on reopening before putting in place all necessary measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,”.

Daily Trust had reported how officials of the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC stopped students from resuming in Cross River State.

Governor Ben Ayade had last week directed that three schools in the three senatorial District in the state should resume academic activities on a trial basis.

