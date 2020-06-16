NCDC officials disrupt school resumption in Cross River

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials from the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control have driven students of West African People’s Institute (WAPI) who arrived at 8am today Tuesday 16 June 2020 to resume school.

The state governor, Prof Ben Ayade last week directed that three schools in the three senatorial District in the state to resume on a trial basis.

The other two are Government Secondary School Egoli in Ogoja LGA and Government Secondary School Ikom in the central senatorial District.

Student are presently stranded outside the WAPI premises in Calabar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Governor Ben Ayade had last week unveiled the distribution of 300,000 Personal Protection Equipment, PPE to school children as the state prepares to open some schools this week.

The PPE including face shields, overalls and gloves are produced at the state owned garment factory.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App