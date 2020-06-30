COVID-19: Ekiti reopens schools, worship centres

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said worship centres in the state may resume for services as from Friday, July 17th, in line with the agreement reached by the state government with leaders of religious organisations in the state.

Governor Fayemi who disclosed this on Tuesday in a state-wide broadcast on the next stage in the State’s COVID-19 Response said arrangements are in top gear to ensure that pupils and students return to school from July 20 as recommended by stakeholders in the education sector.

He also noted that the two largest markets in Ado Ekiti – Oja Oba and Bisi Market, will now be open to lock-up shops only, subject to compliance with protocols, stressing that street trading, makeshift stalls kiosks and open display of wares in the said markets remain banned.

The Governor also announced that the state government has taken a N2.5 billion Life Insurance cover of N2 million each for 500 frontline medical personnel involved in COVID-19 assignment in addition to the prompt payment of COVID-19 special allowances to qualified cadres.

However, he expressed dismay with the increasing refusal of residents to wear face masks in public which he said could spike community transmission of the disease.

Fayemi said security agencies and Ministry of Justice have been directed to arrest and prosecute any person caught in public places without wearing the face mask appropriately covering the nose, mouth and chin.

Expatiating on the conditions to be met before public worship resume, Fayemi said social distancing of six feet must be observed and hand washing as well as use of face masks are compulsory.

According to him, maximum capacity for each building should be determined with the six feet social distancing principle, adding that the number must be conspicuously displayed outside the building.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App