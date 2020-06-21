Police uncover plot to re-open worship centres

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun Police Command says an intelligence report had revealed plans by some religious leaders to reopen worship centres in defiance to the continuous ban by the state government.

The government in March announced closure of worship centres in the state as part of measures to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

On June 4, Governor Dapo Abiodun hinted that the government would begin gradual reopening of Churches and Mosques for congregational worship.

Governor Abiodun, however, on Friday backed down on the plan to begin gradual reopening of worship centres, citing increased number of cases in the past few weeks.

