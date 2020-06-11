COVID-19: Consult us, don’t give us orders, clerics tell El-Rufa’i

ADVERTISEMENT

Islamic clerics from different sects under the auspices of the United Muslim Foundation (UMS), on Thursday converged in Zaria to review the conditions attached to the lifting of lockdown in Kaduna state.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting that took place at Youth Centre, Tudun Wada, Zaria, Malam Tukur Isa, state chairman of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatis Sunna (JIBWIS), said they have agreed to comply with the conditions.

He added: “However, we want to use this medium to tell the governor that Islamic scholars are the right people to state the stance of Islam on any pandemic.

“Therefore, the idea of calling clerics and give them orders on what to do is a disrespect to them and the religion they represent.

“During this period of lockdown, the governor would simply call us and give us orders based on what the medical experts want. We were never consulted but we were given orders.

“As scholars, the governor ought to have sought for religious verdict on issue like this. We are making this known now so that next time, the governor will respect our views, which represent the view of Islamic jurisprudence.”

On his part, the chairman of the Foundation, Malam Rabi’u Abdullahi, urged the governor to open markets and schools, as their continuous closure is causing what he called “serious hardship” for many citizens of the state.

Abdullahi urged residents to repent from their sins, saying that pandemics like COVID-19 are caused by the sins of mankind.

Recall that Governor El-Rufai on Tuesday lifted the seventy five days long quarantine order earlier imposed on the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The lifting of the lockdown permitted a significant reopening of the state including religious activities.

