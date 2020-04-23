COVID-19: Bauchi ban Friday prayers, church service, Ramadan tafsir

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Government has suspended Friday prayers and Church services as part of measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, who disclosed this in a state broadcast on Thursday said that the decisions were arrived at after consultation with stakeholders in the State regarding the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and related health issues confronting the state.

Bauchi currently has eight cases of confirmed COVID-19 but the government is working to halt further spread of the virus.

The governor said that government had restricted the conduct of Ramadan Tafsir to only the translator and reciter.

“This is to stop massive gathering in such occasions as this will escalate the spread of the virus through contacts.

“Government has concluded arrangements to sponsor Tafsir in radio and television stations where citizens can stay at home to listen and/or watch”, he said.

He explained that after extensive consultations with major stakeholders, including traditional rulers, the clergy, notable opinion leaders and market groups as well as the State Executive Council: “We as the State Government have come up with a robust template that will further strengthen our partial lockdown. These measures include: Social distancing in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“Friday prayers which normally attract thousands of people as with church services, marriage gatherings, parties, condolence or Ta’aziyya, picknicks , night clubs, sports and other social activities are equally suspended.

“Our lockdown is not a shutdown. It is a lockdown with a human face. Markets will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm effective from Sunday the 26 th of April, 2020.”

He also said announced the ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles in Bauchi State.

“I recall vividly, a week into my isolation, the State COVID-19 contemplated a complete lockdown, which to me was a panic response to the outbreak. I immediately reversed it because even in my cocoon of melancholy, I knew that as a State we don’t have the financial capacity to withstand and absorb the shocks of a total lockdown.”

“As the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches, I must sound a note of caution that we must not be complacent or handle the pandemic with kids-glove.

“We must do everything within our means to keep the disease from spreading. The challenge in Ramadan is to come to terms with the reality that this year our congregational way of worship will be altered dramatically,” the governor stated.

He added that the government had banned Tarawih and Tahajjud prayers as well as Ittiqaf.

“These forms of worship are to be conducted by faithfuls within the confines of their homes. Even at that, please ensure social distancing. For the time being in the spirit of the partial lockdown, the 5 daily prayers are allowed but restricted to localities where Mosques are cited. Such prayers must not last more than 10 minutes and the congregation must disperse afterwards.”

“All markets, including weekly markets in the State, are hereby suspended, except dealers in essential food items which include grains, vegetables and perishables which are allowed to operate. Departmental Stores, Pharmacies, Supermarkets and filing stations shall remain operational,” he added.

