COVID-19: Lagos records 74 new cases, now 873 in Nigeria
By Joshua Odeyemi 
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu opened the 110-bed space COVID-19 isolation centre inside Onikan Stadium, Lagos.
Lagos State has recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 to drive its number up to 504.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in its Wednesday report said Nigeria now has 873 cases after recording another 91 in the last 24 hours.

“As at 11:25 pm 22nd April there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria”, NCDC said in a post on its  Twitter handle.

There is no new confirmed case in Kano as the state fumigated its facilities on Wednesday and will not start testing for the virus until Friday.

Kano is now the focus of authorities as cases rise at an alarming rate in the past few days.

The State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has called on the Federal Government to release N15bn to him to tackle the disease in the state.

The breakdown of the  figures released by NCDC show that: 74 were reported in Lagos, five in Katsina, four in Ogun and two each in Delta and Edo. Kwara, Oyo, FCT and Adamawa all recorded a case each.

197 patients have so far been discharged while 28 died of the COVID-19 disease in the country.

