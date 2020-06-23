Court restrains PDP, INEC from excluding Obaseki, other from party primary

ADVERTISEMENT

A High Court of Justice in Ekpoma Edo state, has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others, from removing, preventing or purporting to exclude the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki or any other aspirant who has been cleared by the party from participating in the gubernatorial primary slated for 25th June, 2020.

The defendants in the case are Tony Aziegbemi, Peoples Democratic Party, Hon Andy Ikhajiangbe, Peter Akhimien and Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Plaintiff, Felix Irioh and Tom Irehobhude had filed a suit before the Court, seeking an Order of Interim Injunction restraining INEC from however refusing to recognize and/or accept the name of any of the aspirants named in paragraph 2 above especially Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki as lawful aspirants having been lawfully screened and cleared by the 2nd Defendant to participate in the primary election scheduled to hold on the 25th June, 2020 in any report of the monitoring of the said primaries pending the hearing of the Motion On Notice.”

In his ruling, Justice J. O. Okeaya-Inneh, said, ” I find in my humble view that the applicants have satisfied the guidelines for the grant of the orders sought as enjoined in the celebrated landmark case of Kotoye v CBN (1989), 1 NWLR PT. 98, 419 at 441.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“The balance of convenience is in favour of the 1st and 2nd applicants and there is no undue delay in bringing this application. It is in that light that I find merit in this application,” the judge added,

The judge however adjourned the matter to July 1, 2020, for hearing of pending applications.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App